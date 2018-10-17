Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Raw Chicken Sickens 10 In New York

A salmonella outbreak linked to raw chicken has sickened 10 people in New York and 92 nationally so far.

Nine have been sickened in New Jersey and Connecticut has one reported case, meaning nearly one-quarter of those affected from 22 states have come from the tristate area.

There have been 21 hospitalizations, representing a little over a third of 62 people with information available, the Centers for Disease Control says. No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses were recorded from Jan. 19 through Sept. 9 in people ranging in age from a year to 105, with a median age of 36, the CDC said. Females make up 69% of that total, the centers said.

The outbreak is not linked to a particular kind of raw chicken, the CDC says, noting those sickened have said they ate many different types and brands of chicken bought in many different locations.

"Many types of raw chicken products from a variety of sources" are thought to be contaminated, according to the CDC.

People shouldn't stop eating properly cooked chicken and retailers shouldn't stop selling raw chicken products, the CDC says. But it is urging consumers to follow safety precautions.

For more, including the specific precautions, check the CDC advisory here.

