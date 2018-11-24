Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

news

School Bus Driver Airlifted After Rollover Crash In Area

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
The driver of a school bus was injured when the vehicle rolled on its side. Photo Credit: Plattekill Fire Department
The driver of a school bus was airlifted to the hospital after being pulled from the vehicle. Photo Credit: Plattekill Fire Department

A school bus driver was rescued by firefighters after the bus she was driving rolled over and she became "heavily trapped" near the border of Orange and Ulster counties.

The crash took place around 7:11 a.m. Monday on Quaker Street in the area of the county line and involved a bus servicing the Wallkill School District, said the Plattekill Fire Department.

When firefighters, along with the Plattekill Ambulance and the Cronomer Valley Fire Department, arrived on the scene, they found the driver, trapped, but no students aboard, the department said.

After a quick evaluation, EMS requested the launch of a medivac and after a 31-minute extrication, the driver was transported by Plattekill Ambulance to the nearby landing zone and airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver, whose name was not provided, was on her way to pick up students when the accident occurred. State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

