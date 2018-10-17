School Teacher Goes Missing In Hudson Valley

A popular 56-year-old teacher has gone missing in Westchester and his family is asking for the public's help in finding him.

Jorge Crespo, a Yorktown resident who teaches art at Yonkers Middle School, was reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

He was last seen in White Plains near the Westchester County Airport, according to a poster being circulated by his family. His car, with his cell phone inside, was found near Rye Lake in Harrison earlier this week.

Crespo has been described as a 6-foot-2 man weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has gray hair and a beard, brown eyes, and is likely wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing black pants and a dark grey sweater.

Anyone with information regarding Crespo’s whereabouts has been asked to call Mercy Crespo by calling (347) 242-9370 or emailing Mercy_Crespo@yahoo.com.

