Search On In Several States For Missing CT Family Of Four

A missing Connecticut family of four has police in several states searching for them after receiving reports from an area school system and family members that they had vanished.

The family, which includes parents 42-year-old Andres Bravo and Jennifer Cubillos, 32, and children Samantha Bravo, 11, Christopher Bravo, 14, haven't been heard from or seen since late June or early July, the Naugatuck Police Department said.

The police department received a report on Wednesday from the Naugatuck school system that Samantha and Christopher had not reported for school and were last seen at the end of last school year, said the Naugatuck Police.

School officials went to the children's last known address in Naugatuck on Wednesday and found the home empty, police said.

They also called both parent's phones and found they were both out of service, they added.

Naugatuck police began an investigation and determined that the home had been sold and vacated in late summer and that the parents told family members at that time that they were planning to move to Florida.

Police said last time anyone had physical contact with the parents was in late June/early July at a local bank. Family members told police that they had received text messages from the parents until about Aug. 11 and that the last messages they received indicated that they needed money for car insurance and were planning to return to Connecticut.

A Silver Alert was issued for both of the children based on all the information and the entire family has been reported as missing through the National Crime Information Center, police said.

They were last seen driving a gray 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV with a Connecticut tag AL-51810.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is urged to contact the Naugatuck PD at 203-729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.