Seen Her? Police Issue New Alert For Missing Rockland Woman

Have you seen her?

Police in Clarkstown are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue their attempts to track down a bipolar woman who has been missing for nearly a decade after she sought to locate her twin sister.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau’s Cold Case Unit issued an alert on Thursday regarding Sandy Nurse, whose family reported her missing from Central Nyack eight years ago at Police Headquarters. Her last contact with the family was that she was getting on a bus to New York City to locate her twin sister, Candy.

Sandy Nurse would now be 38 years old. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her family stated that she had been diagnosed as bipolar schizophrenic. She would be in need of her medication, police noted.

Anyone who recognizes Nurse, or who knows of her whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Daniel Chazan at the Clarkstown Detective Bureau by calling (845) 639-5845.

