Seen Him Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Rockland Man

A 78-year-old Hudson Valley man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Philip McDermott of Rockland County was last seen on Oakland Place in the hamlet of Nanuet in Clarkstown at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

He has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

McDermott is 6-feet tall, 155 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a 2004 white Ford Focus with New York registration AMU-7047.

He was last seen wearing a white short sleeve button down shirt, tan pants and black shoes. He may possibly be traveling to Connecticut.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Clarkstown Police Department (845) 639-5800 or 911.

