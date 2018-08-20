Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

Seen Him Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Rockland Man

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Philip McDermott Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department
2004 white Ford Focus Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department

A 78-year-old Hudson Valley man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Philip McDermott of Rockland County was last seen on Oakland Place in the hamlet of Nanuet in Clarkstown at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

He has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

McDermott is 6-feet tall, 155 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a 2004 white Ford Focus with New York registration AMU-7047.

He was last seen wearing a white short sleeve button down shirt, tan pants and black shoes. He may possibly be traveling to Connecticut.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Clarkstown Police Department (845) 639-5800 or 911.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.