Sex Offender Makes Move To Middletown From Port Jervis

A registered sex offender who was convicted of attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl has reported a move in Orange County.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert this week to Orange County residents regarding the residency of 37-year-old Tauliddin Reynolds, who has moved from Middletown to an address on West Main Street in Port Jervis.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Reynolds as a level two threat, which means he is at "moderate risk of a repeat offense."

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Reynolds had sexual contact with his 15-year-old victim in June 2002. He was convicted of attempted rape of a victim under the age of 17 in November that year and sentenced to six years probation and 60 days in jail. He is now under the jurisdiction of the Port Jervis City Police Department.

Further info on Reynolds from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services can be accessed after entering the code in the CAPTCHA box found by clicking here.

