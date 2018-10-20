Six Children Dead After 'Severe' Adenovirus Outbreak At North Jersey Facility: Health Dep't

Six children died as the result of a severe adenovirus outbreak at a North Jersey pediatric facility.

The adenovirus mimics cold and flu-like symptoms and infected 18 youth with compromised immune systems at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, the health department said Tuesday.

The 227-bed facility has been instructed not to admit any new patients until the outbreak ends and they are in full compliance.

The facility notified the state's health department of respiratory illnesses Oct. 9.

An inspection team on Sunday found minor hand-washing deficiencies, the department said. A further investigation is ongoing.

The strain (adenovirus #7) is affecting medically-fragile children with severely compromised immune systems, the department said. The strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living arrangements and can be more severe.

