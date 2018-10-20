Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Dodge Ram Driver Turns Himself In After Hit-Run Crash Critically Injures Bicyclist
news

Six Children Dead After 'Severe' Adenovirus Outbreak At North Jersey Facility: Health Dep't

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. Photo Credit: Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation FACEBOOK

Six children died as the result of a severe adenovirus outbreak at a North Jersey pediatric facility.

The adenovirus mimics cold and flu-like symptoms and infected 18 youth with compromised immune systems at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, the health department said Tuesday.

The 227-bed facility has been instructed not to admit any new patients until the outbreak ends and they are in full compliance.

The facility notified the state's health department of respiratory illnesses Oct. 9.

An inspection team on Sunday found minor hand-washing deficiencies, the department said. A further investigation is ongoing.

The strain (adenovirus #7) is affecting medically-fragile children with severely compromised immune systems, the department said. The strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living arrangements and can be more severe.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.