Supervisor Resigns After Pleading Guilty To Stealing Unemployment Benefits

A town supervisor in the Hudson Valley pleaded guilty to stealing unemployment benefits while he was being paid as an elected official and will resign from his position, according to the State Attorney General's Office.

Alex Jamieson, supervisor of the town of Chester in Orange County, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of offering a false instrument for filing, the AG's Office said.

Under the plea agreement, he is required to pay full restitution of $5,695, resign from his position, and will be sentenced to a conditional discharge, they added.

Jamieson, who is paid $79,000 a year as supervisor, was charged in May with felony grand larceny and 22 felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing.

Elected in 2014, Jamieson, 54, is currently serving a four-year term that runs through the end of next year.

State officials accused Jamieson of illegally collecting unemployment benefits in 2013 and 2014 while receiving pay from the Town of Chester.

