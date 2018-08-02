Teacher Who Lives In Garnerville Admits To Performing Oral Sex On Teen

A 30-year-old teacher from the Hudson Valley pleaded guilty to performing oral sex on a 14-year-old boy at a public school in New York City.

Garnerville resident Dori Myers, who taught social studies at The New School for Leadership and the Arts the in the Bronx, was charged in January with committing a criminal sexual act in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child

As a result of her plea in Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday, Myers will get to keep her teaching certificate.

Myers, who is also the wife of a Rockland County sheriff's deputy, will not receive any jail time, but will be on probation for 10 years.

According to the criminal complaint provided by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Myers "engaged in oral sexual conduct and anal sexual conduct with another person who was less than fifteen years old."

She also "acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, and moral welfare of a child less than seventeen years old."

The acts are said to have taken place on Nov. 1, at West 168th Street and Broadway in Washington Heights, according to the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement was called after the boy told a classmate, who then notified school officials, according to police.

Myers, who was removed from having any contact with children pending resolution of the case, will now be fired from her position, according to the New York City Department of Education.

For Daily Voice's previous report, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.