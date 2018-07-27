Thousands Of Gallons Of Raw Sewage Discharged Into Hudson River

Thousands of gallons of raw sewage were discharged into the Hudson River over the weekend as thunderstorms struck the area.

The Poughkeepsie Water Control Plant issued an alert on Friday night, cautioning that over a four and a half hour span, more than 25,000 gallons of untreated waste was discharged into the Hudson River near Rinaldi Boulevard in Poughkeepsie.

Officials said that “two permitted wet weather discharges occurred from two separate storm fronts producing heavy rain over a 24 hour period.”

The notice comes following last week’s storms , when hundreds of gallons of waste was dumped into the waterway.

