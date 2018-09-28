Contact Us
Three Admit To Fatal Shooting Of Teen In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me
Three members of a Middletown gang calling itself "Coke Wave" pleaded guilty to felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that Tramel Morman, aka “Biggs,” and “Splash,” 25, of Middletown, pleaded guilty to murder in connection with the Aug. 17 shooting death of Coree White of Middletown.

In addition, Juwan Dolson, aka “La Capone,” and “Wanny,” 21, of Middletown, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and Isaya Dolson, aka “Dolo,” 23, also of Middletown, pleaded guilty to conspiracy for conspiring with Morman and Juwan Dolson to murder White.

The indictment alleged that the three men, were members of “Coke Wave”, a gang which sold narcotics, illegally possessed firearms, and committed violent acts against rival groups, including the "Guap Gang," and that White was shot and killed part of the conspiracy to sell drugs, the DA's Office said.

Morman is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 8. The District Attorney office stated that it would be recommending that he be sentenced to 18 years to life in state prison.

Dolson is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13. The DA's Office stated that it would be recommending that he be sentenced to 10 years in state prison, and five years post-release supervision. Isaya Dolson is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 21, with the DA's Office recommending a six to nine-year sentence.

“The murder of Coree White is further proof that where there is organized narcotics dealing, gun violence inevitably follows,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “I commend the City of Middletown Police Department for their investigation of this case and for recognizing the connection between violence and organized narcotics activity. I thank the White family for their patience as this investigation and prosecution continued.”

