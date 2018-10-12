Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Woman Visiting To Attend Wedding Killed In Single-Car Tarrytown Crash
news

Traveler With Confirmed Case Of Measles Visited These Rockland Locations

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at measles symptoms.
A look at measles symptoms. Photo Credit: CDC

An international traveler who has been confirmed to have measles visited multiple locations in Rockland from Thursday, Oct. 4 to Thursday, Oct. 11, potentially exposing others to measles.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert advise residents that anyone who visited the following locations in Rockland and Westchester counties may have been exposed to measles:

  • Congregation Bais Elazer, 26 Voyager Court, Monsey, Oct. 4 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
  • Mia's Reflexology, 191 South Main Street, New City, Oct. 4 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
  • Wesley Kosher, 455 Route 306, Monsey, Oct. 5, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Congregation Borov, 2 Parker Road, Monsey, Oct. 5, between 6:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. and Oct. 6 between 9 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.
  • Costco, 50 Overlook Blvd., Nanuet, Oct. 7, between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Care 365, 1 Main Street, Monsey, Oct. 8, between 10 p.m. and noon
  • Westchester Medical Center Emergency Room, 100 Woods Road, Valhalla, Oct. 11, between 3:45 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

These times reflect the period that the infected individual was in these areas and a two-hour period after the individual left the area, as the virus remains alive in air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

Individuals are considered protected or immune to measles if they were born before 1957, have received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had physician or provider-confirmed measles, or have a lab test confirming immunity.

Individuals who are not immune to measles and were exposed are at risk for developing measles. Preventive treatment for measles is recommended for those without evidence of immunity as follows: MMR vaccine can be given to eligible exposed individuals within 72 hours of exposure OR immune globulin can be administered within six days of exposure.

If you were present at the above locations during these times, and are in any of the following high-risk groups, contact your health care provider by phone right away, authorities said.

The Rockland Health Department is asking all health care providers to immediately report all cases of suspect measles to the Rockland County Department of Health Communicable Disease Program staff by calling 845-364-2997 during normal business hours, or 845-364-8600 after hours/weekends. Health Care Providers can call this number for additional information.

More information about measles can be found at health.ny.gov .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.