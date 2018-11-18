Video: Road-Rage Incident Caught On Camera During Height Of Altercation

The height of the road-rage incident that broke out amid gridlock conditions following multiple crashes Tuesday morning on I-684 was captured on video.

Around 8 a.m. Nov. 20, Tuesday, traffic was at a standstill on I-684 southbound following a series of accidents near Route 138 in Goldens Bridge.

Police allege 46-year-old Roderick Davis of Danbury pulled his vehicle onto the shoulder and continued to drive south when his vehicle struck a stopped oil delivery truck near Exit 8 at Hardscrabble Road in North Salem.

At that point, Davis exited his vehicle and argued with the truck driver, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. At some point, Davis returned to his vehicle and retrieved a machete with which he threatened the truck driver, said Scarpino.

The video submitted to Daily Voice begins at that point in the altercation. Joy Simone of Brewster, who was in the vehicle in which the video was shot, said the truck driver was holding an iron pipe during the confrontation.

The video then shows Davis hitting the front of the truck with the machete, at which time the physical altercation between the two began.

The video ends with what appears to be the vehicle of an off-duty law enforcement officer, who witnessed the incident, about to exit the vehicle and approach the men, ending the altercation before state police arrived.

Davis was arraigned in North Salem Town Court on six charges:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony

Criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree, misdemeanor

Endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanor

Misdemeanor menacing (with a weapon), second degree

Harassment in the second degree/physical contact

Disorderly conduct/obstructing traffic, a violation

No charges against the truck driver have been announced.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.