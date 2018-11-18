Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Heroin, Cocaine Seized After Man, Woman Take Police On High-Speed Chase Through Three Counties
news

Video: Road-Rage Incident Caught On Camera During Height Of Altercation

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Video Credit: Contributed
Roderick Davis Photo Credit: New York State Police

The height of the road-rage incident that broke out amid gridlock conditions following multiple crashes Tuesday morning on I-684 was captured on video.

Around 8 a.m. Nov. 20, Tuesday, traffic was at a standstill on I-684 southbound following a series of accidents near Route 138 in Goldens Bridge.

Police allege 46-year-old Roderick Davis of Danbury pulled his vehicle onto the shoulder and continued to drive south when his vehicle struck a stopped oil delivery truck near Exit 8 at Hardscrabble Road in North Salem.

At that point, Davis exited his vehicle and argued with the truck driver, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. At some point, Davis returned to his vehicle and retrieved a machete with which he threatened the truck driver, said Scarpino.

The video submitted to Daily Voice begins at that point in the altercation. Joy Simone of Brewster, who was in the vehicle in which the video was shot, said the truck driver was holding an iron pipe during the confrontation.

The video then shows Davis hitting the front of the truck with the machete, at which time the physical altercation between the two began.

The video ends with what appears to be the vehicle of an off-duty law enforcement officer, who witnessed the incident, about to exit the vehicle and approach the men, ending the altercation before state police arrived.

Davis was arraigned in North Salem Town Court on six charges:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony

Criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree, misdemeanor

Endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanor

Misdemeanor menacing (with a weapon), second degree

Harassment in the second degree/physical contact

Disorderly conduct/obstructing traffic, a violation

No charges against the truck driver have been announced.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.