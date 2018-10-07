Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Warrant Issued Following Threats To Out-Of-State Targets From Rockland

Kathy Reakes
FBI and Orangetown Police are serving an arrest warrant on Slocum Avenue in Tappan.
FBI and Orangetown Police are serving an arrest warrant on Slocum Avenue in Tappan. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

FBI agents and Orangetown Police officers blocked a Tappan street as they served an arrest warrant based on threats made against targets out of the area, according to Orangetown Supervisor Chris Day said.

“At this time I can state that there is no danger to the public and that the Orangetown Police Department, along with county assets and the FBI, were serving an arrest warrant based on threats that were made to targets, not in the local area," said Day.

The officers converged on Slocum Avenue, off Washington Street, in Tappan, earlier on Wednesday.

The streets are blocked off and all vehicles are being turned away.

Little information is being provided as officers continue working, but Day said a release containing all details will be forthcoming soon from all of the agencies involved.

Orangetown Police declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

