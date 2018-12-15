Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Whooping Cough Case Confirmed In Rockland
Wind, Downed Trees Knock Out Power In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
A downed tree and wires on Hillside Avenue.
A downed tree and wires on Hillside Avenue. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department/Facebook

Parts of Rockland are without power this morning following high winds Monday night that knocked down trees and utility lines.

The most affected areas included Chestnut Ridge, Bardonia, and Pearl River, with more than 191 customers without power.

Power is expected to be returned to most by 11 a.m. Tuesday, with a few other with major work by 3 p.m., according to the Orange & Rockland utility outage map.

Motorists are also asked to use caution as several roadways in the area are blocked due to utility work and downed trees including Hillside Avenue in The village of Airmont. Hillside Avenue connects Saddle River Road with West Saddle River Road, Ramapo Police said.

Utility work is also blocking parts of Hungry Hollow Road in Chestnut Ridge, South Middletown Road in Pearl River, and Bardonia Road.

Weather for Tuesday calls for winds at 20 mph with gusts of 30 mph or higher, diminishing tonight. Highs will remain in the mid- to low-30s with sunshine, according to the National Weather Service.

