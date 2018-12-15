Wind, Downed Trees Knock Out Power In Rockland

Parts of Rockland are without power this morning following high winds Monday night that knocked down trees and utility lines.

The most affected areas included Chestnut Ridge, Bardonia, and Pearl River, with more than 191 customers without power.

Power is expected to be returned to most by 11 a.m. Tuesday, with a few other with major work by 3 p.m., according to the Orange & Rockland utility outage map.

Motorists are also asked to use caution as several roadways in the area are blocked due to utility work and downed trees including Hillside Avenue in The village of Airmont. Hillside Avenue connects Saddle River Road with West Saddle River Road, Ramapo Police said.

Utility work is also blocking parts of Hungry Hollow Road in Chestnut Ridge, South Middletown Road in Pearl River, and Bardonia Road.

Weather for Tuesday calls for winds at 20 mph with gusts of 30 mph or higher, diminishing tonight. Highs will remain in the mid- to low-30s with sunshine, according to the National Weather Service.

