Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: New Measles Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases Increases Again
news

Woman Accused Of Leaving Newborn In Hotel Toilet Enters Plea

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Teresa Rose Smith
Teresa Rose Smith Photo Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

A woman who allegedly left her baby for dead in a motel room toilet pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges.

Teresa Rose Smith, 23, entered her plea Friday before Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown on an indictment charging her with attempted murder, assault, abandonment of a child, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Smith was charged after allegedly leaving her newborn baby boy in the toilet of the Budget Inn in the Town of Newburgh and then left in a taxi.

Motel workers who discovered the newborn infant immediately contacted the police. The baby was rushed to the hospital and survived.

During Friday's arraignment, prosecutors argued that moments after having given birth to that child in a toilet bowl in her motel room, Smith abandoned the child, intending for him to die, the DA's Office said.

Smith is being held on $100,000 cash or $300,000 bond at the Orange County Jail.

She is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 15, 2019.

“Infants are the most innocent of victims,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “It is hard to comprehend what could drive any mother to intend to kill her own baby by abandoning the baby in these types of circumstances. I am grateful to the Town of Newburgh Police Department for their actions is saving the child’s life."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.