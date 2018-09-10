Contact Us
Workers Pulled From Old TZB Due To Weather, Not Safety Says Thruway Authority

Work was halted on the old dismantling the old Tappan Zee Bridge due to bad weather.
Work was halted on the old dismantling the old Tappan Zee Bridge due to bad weather. Photo Credit: New York State Thruway Authority

When workers were pulled from work on the old Tappan Zee Bridge on Wednesday morning, rumors began to swirl that there was a safety problem with the old structure.

But this time, the New York State Thruway Authority was quick to stomp out the rumors by issuing a statement saying the workers were taken off due to weather conditions.

"Tappan Zee Constructors (TZC) has confirmed that there is no evacuation of workers on the old Tappan Zee Bridge – they simply ended their shift due to rain conditions and their work will resume when the weather improves - there are no additional restrictions imposed by the Coast Guard in the channel," the Authority said in a release.

The hoopla caused by the cancellation of the Friday opening of the eastbound-span on the new Tappan Zee Bridge brought critics from all corners saying that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had pushed to have the bridge open before Thursday's primary.

The opening of the span was delayed just hours after Cuomo held a lavish grand opening when workers heard a "loud pop" and canceled the opening fearing the old bridge could collapse.

The new span officially opened overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday for Westchester-bound traffic without any problems, except fog.

