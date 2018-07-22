Contact Us
17-Year-Old Killed In Warwick Crash Was Star Athlete

John Guerra Photo Credit: Contributed
Guerra was killed in a single-vehicle crash while traveling south on Union Corners Road in Warwick. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The 17-year-old entering his senior year in high school was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Monday was a star athlete.

John Guerra, of the Florida section of Warwick in Orange County, was killed around 10:35 p.m. when his 2005 Honda Civic, traveling south on Union Corners Road, left the roadway and rolled, coming to a stop against a tree, said Town of Warwick Lt. John Rader.

A two-time all-state basketball player for S.S. Seward High School, Guerra was third-team all-state in Class D as a sophomore and made the fourth team last season in Class C, according to the New York Sportswriters Association.

He reached 1,000 career points in the final regular-season game of 2018 and was also a member of the school's 2017 Section 9 Class C soccer championship team.

Guerra also played soccer for S.S. Seward.

Counselors and staff members were available for students needing assistance on Tuesday.

