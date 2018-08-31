7-Year-Old Killed In House Fire Remembered As Playful Boy Who Loved Superheroes

The 7-year-old killed in a house fire is being remembered as a playful boy who enjoyed video games and the outdoors and who loved superheroes.

Sean Christian Burlingame, a lifelong area resident, died on Friday, Aug. 31 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene of the fire in Dutchess County on Relyea Terrace in the town of Wappinger just before dawn.

Upon arrival at the scene, state police troopers were told a child may still be in the residence. Troopers made entry to the house without protective fire gear, but were unable to locate the child due to extensive fire and smoke, according to state police.

Arriving fire personnel then immediately made re-entry into the house, wearing fire gear, from a ladder extended to a bedroom window.

Entry was gained by the New Hackensack Fire Department, and the assisting Village of Fishkill Assistant Fire Chief was able to crawl along the floor and locate the unconscious child and remove him from the house through a window. He was then transported to the hospital.

Sean is survived by his parents, Dina Burlingame and her fiancé Jacob Latimer; his father Matthew Burlingame; his grandparents, Donna and Desmond Barnett and Emilio Pinera; his brothers and sisters, Amanda Pinera, Jason Gordineer, Shane Burlingame, Lilliana Burlingame and Kayla Latimer; and his niece, Ariella Ordonez.

Born on Sept. 6, 2010 in Poughkeepsie, Sean was the son of Matthew and Dina (Pinera) Burlingame.

Sean said he wanted to build a house next to the family's when he was older so he wouldn’t be far away. He liked to eat and always wanted to know what was for dinner and dessert.

He enjoyed battling it out with his brothers in PlayStation. He loved to play in the dirt and also liked bugs, worms and fishing. He loved all superheroes but especially Spiderman, Ironman and the Minions.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, Sept. 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. on Route 82 in Hopewell Junction. Since he loved superheroes, his family asks that you not wear suits but come to calling hours in your favorite superhero shirt.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m at St. Martin de Porres, 118 Cedar Valley Road in Poughkeepsie.

Memorial donations may be made to assist the family at this difficult time, please make checks payable to Dina Burlingame c/o McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. 895 Route 82 Hopewell Junction, NY 12533.

For Daily Voice's previous report on the fire, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.