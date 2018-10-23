Bruce Swanson, Fitness Trainer, Bench-Press Champion, Dies At 28

A fitness trainer in the area has died at age 28.

Bruce A. Swanson of Brewster died on Monday, Oct. 22.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1990 in Carmel, the son of Bruce and Mary (Sammarco) Swanson and brother of Victoria and Michael Swanson.

He graduated from Brewster High School, was a member of the National Honor Society and of several modified and high school football teams. He also played lacrosse and baseball. He graduated from the South Florida Academy of Air Conditioning as an HVAC technician.

He was a member of the Cub Scout & Webelos Brewster NY pack where he achieved the Arrow of Light award. Bruce practiced Nisei Goju Karate and was stick fighting certified.

He was an ISSA Certified fitness trainer and a passionate competitive powerlifter and holds several New York State/World Bench Press records in various federations that he began setting at the early age of 14.

In 2015, he was the 105 Kg. National Champion at the USAPL Bench Press Nationals in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his parents and sister; his maternal grandparents, Alfred Sammarco and Marianne McGovern; and his paternal grandparents, Bruce and Grace Swanson. He is also survived by his uncles, Robert Sammarco and Joseph Sammarco and his aunts; Paula Oaks and Theresa (Sammarco) Hess.

Visitation is Friday, Oct. 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Balsamo-Cordovano Funeral Home in Carmel.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. at St. James the Apostle Church in Carmel.

Interment will be private.

