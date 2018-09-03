Dr. Paul D. Koors Dies Suddenly At 38

Dr. Paul Daniel Koors, 38, a native of Westchester and resident of Bethel in Fairfield County died on Tuesday, Aug. 28 of sudden heart failure.

Dr. Koors was born on Dec. 5, 1979, in Irvington, the son of Paul and Patricia Koors, MD.

He graduated from the Hackley School, attended Bucknell University and graduated from Brooklyn College before going to medical school at The Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.

He completed his residency in Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, at the University of Virginia in 2017.

Dr. Koors currently was practicing in Danbury.

Dr. Koors married Elizabeth Kueffner in 2008, and they enjoyed 10 wonderful years together, shared with their much-adored children, Ellie, who is 9, and James, who is 7.

Dr. Koors was a gifted guitarist, singer and songwriter. He has left his family and friends with cherished recordings of his music, his beautiful voice and his moving lyrics.

Dr. Nariman Dash, Paul’s mentor and friend, described him as “a kind and gentle soul.”

In addition to his wife, children, and parents, he is survived by countless friends, relatives and patients who loved him dearly.

Dr. Koors was the nephew of Teresa McQuade Kao and Tony Kao of Rye, and Mary McQuade Saviola and Jerry Saviola of New Rochelle. He was the cousin of Matthew Kao of Rye, and Gerard Saviola and Jesse Saviola of New Rochelle.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 661 Old Post Road in Fairfield, CT

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Medical College of Virginia Foundation, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, VA 23284, or by clicking here. Or, donations can be made to Calcutta Kids, P.O. Box 465, Marlboro, VT 05344, or by clicking here.

