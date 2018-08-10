Contact Us
obituaries

'Fiercely Loyal, Compassionate' Nicholas Theobald Of Wayne Dies In Mother's Arms

Cecilia Levine
Nicholas Theobald of Wayne, 33.
Nicholas Theobald of Wayne, 33. Photo Credit: Contributed

Nicholas J. Theobald of Wayne died Monday, Aug. 6 in his mother's arms. He was 33 years old.

More than $1,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched by Nicholas' mom Elizabeth Wells as of Sunday for his funeral.

Born and raised in Wayne, Nicholas graduated from Wayne Valley High School with the Class of 2003 and went on to attend Morris County Community College. There, he studied criminal justice and in 2006 went to the Roman Academy of Beauty Culture in Hawthorne. He worked as a laborer in the construction industry.

Caring, giving and fiercely loyal,  Nicholas was protective of those he cared for and had a deep faith that those who passed away before him were always right by his side. He had a big heart and was always trying to help others less fortunate than himself.

He would bring home people that were down and out and give them a warm meal and a safe bed for the night trying to give them a sense that there were still good people in this world. His heart was also open to all types of animals, many of which he would bring home.

One of Nicholas’ goals in life was to open an animal rescue. He was unable to turn away anyone or anything in need.

He is survived by his mom Elizabeth Wells and her husband Roger of Wayne; grandmother Martha C. Greyshock; fiancé Samantha Barnes; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral home on Aug. 15. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m.

