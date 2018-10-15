Former Middletown Mayor Gertrude Mokotoff Dies At 100

Former Middletown Mayor Gertrude F. Mokotoff, a 66-year area resident, died at the Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill on Wednesday, Oct.17. She was 100 years old.

The daughter of the late Abraham and Anna Fox, she was born on August 20, 1918, in Brooklyn. She later married her first husband, Reuben Mokotoff, a cardiologist from Manhattan, where they lived until she talked him into moving his practice to Middletown in 1954.

A professor at S.U.N.Y. Orange in Middletown teaching microbiology and lab tech, Mokotoff, served as Alderwoman, Common Council President and eventually became Mayor of the City of Middletown.

She received her bachelor's degree in biology from Brooklyn College and her master’s in education from Teacher’s College Columbia University. Mokotoff was the founder of ENCORE and was a member of the Middletown Rotary Club. She also sat on the boards of several charitable organizations and was a member of Temple Sinai in Middletown.

Following the death of her husband in 2002, she lived a full and happy life and eventually met and married her second husband, Alvin Mann, at the age of 98.

Survivors include: her husband; her children, Susan Reverby and her husband Bill Quivers of Cambridge, Mass., David Mokotoff and his wife Denise of Saint Petersburg, Fla., Charles Mokotoff of Bethesda, Md., and Eve Mokotoff and her partner Larry Levy of Ann Arbor, Maine; nine grandchildren, Mariah, Micah, Rachel, Sarah, Emily, Andrew, Corinna, Anna and Gabriel; her six great-grandchildren; her brother Fred Fox of Los Angeles; three nieces and nephews; and her longtime companion Mary Gurrera. Gert was predeceased by her sister Sylvia Naiman.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19 at Temple Sinai, 75 Highland Ave., Middletown. Rabbi Marcus Rubenstein will officiate. Interment will follow in the Temple Sinai Cemetery in Circleville.

Shiva will be observed from 3-6 p.m. Friday at her home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mokotoff Scholarship Fund at SUNY Orange 115 South St., Middletown, NY 10940.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.