obituaries

Hotel Executive Anna Lufrano Of Hudson Valley Dies At 51

Daily Voice
Anna Lufrano
Anna Lufrano Photo Credit: Contributed

Hotel executive Anna Lufrano, a resident of Hartsdale and formerly of Yonkers, died on Wednesday, Nov. 7. She was 51 years old.

Born in the Bronx to Rafael and Modestina Rinaldi, who survive her, she was the wife of Joseph, mother of Regina and Adriana and the sister of Anthony Rinaldi. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Maria, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Before Anna’s sickness, she worked as an executive administrator at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 5 Strathmore Road in Scarsdale.

Burial will be at Ferncliff Cemetery - 280 Secor Road in Hartsdale.

The family will be present on Sunday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ruggiero & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 732 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers.

Donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

