Orange County K-9 German Shepherd Officer Scout Dies At Age 10

Daily Voice
Orange County Sheriff 10-year K-9 officer Scout.
Orange County Sheriff 10-year K-9 officer Scout. Photo Credit: Orange County Sheriff

The death of K-9 officer Scout was announced Saturday by Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois.

"K-9 Scout was a loyal partner and protector to his handler and trainer, Sergeant Dave Campbell," DuBois said.

K-9 Scout was a German Shepherd born on Aug. 8, 2008 and was one of 13 pups in the litter.

Scout was selected at 8 weeks old to enter the Police K-9 world. At 18 months of age, Scout placed fourth at the National Explosives Detector Trials in Minnesota.

Scout performed hundreds of searches for suspicious items, tracked multiple suspects that fled crime scenes, and was able to make thousands of friends with children throughout Orange County during his 10 years of service while at K-9 demonstrations.

"Our hearts go out to Sergeant Campbell, his family, as well as his extended family at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office," DuBois said. "K-9 Scout, you will be missed. Rest easy, good boy."

