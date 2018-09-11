Contact Us
obituaries

Sales Executive From Area Dies At Age 47

Daily Voice
Thomas Noto
Thomas Noto Photo Credit: Contributed

A 47-year-old area native who was a telecommunications sales executive for 25 years died unexpectedly earlier this week.

Thomas Noto, who was born and raised in Dutchess County, died on Monday, Sept. 10 at Dignity Health-California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Born March 5, 1971 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of George Noto Sr. and the late Roseanne Esposito Niet. He was a graduate of Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park and the Florida Institute of Technology.

He became an independent sales consultant in Los Angeles after his long career in the telecommunications industry.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his stepfather, Bernard Niet; two brothers, George Noto Jr., and wife, Alana, of Paradise Valley, Arizona, and Anthony Noto and wife, Kristin, of Atherton, California; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 5 and 6:30 to 8:30 pm, Monday, Sept. 17 at Sweet's Funeral Home in  Hyde Park.

Funeral services and entombment will be at 11 am, Tuesday, Sept. 18 in Our Lady of the Holy Souls Mausoleum at St. Peter's Cemetery, 171 Salt Point Road, Poughkeepsie. Fr. Richard LaMorte will officiate.

