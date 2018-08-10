Contact Us
obituaries

Services Scheduled For Couple Killed In Medical Center Murder-Suicide

Ann DeLucia and Richard DeLucia
Ann DeLucia and Richard DeLucia Photo Credit: Facebook

Memorial services have been scheduled for the couple killed in a murder-suicide last week at the Westchester Medical Center.

The two -- Richard DeLucia, 71, and his wife, Ann Macken DeLucia, 70 -- were residents of Yorktown.

Family and friends are invited to Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc. 575 Columbus Avenue in Thornwood on Thursday, Aug. 16, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the two at Holy Name of Jesus Church on Friday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Committal will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale.

Richard DeLucia shot his wife in her hospital room and then himself on Wednesday, Aug. 8, Westchester County Police said. Each died of a single gunshot wound.

County Police detectives found a note several hours later at the DeLucia residence in which Richard DeLucia indicated that he was distraught over his wife’s medical issues and wanted to end her suffering.

