Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Area Man Gets 20-Year Sentence For Child Enticement
obituaries

Services Scheduled For Owner Of West Nyack Auto Shop Shot, Killed In Dispute At Business

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Youbens Joseph
Youbens Joseph Photo Credit: Joseph W. Sorce Funeral Home

Funeral arrangements have been set for Youbens Joseph, the owner of a West Nyack auto shop who was shot and killed during a business dispute.

A wake will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 at French Speaking Baptist Church at 80 N. Madison Ave. in Spring Valley, and a funeral service will be held at the same location at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, according to officials with Joseph W. Sorce Funeral Home in West Nyack.

Joseph will be laid to rest at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Brick Church Cemetery at 220 Brick Church Road in Spring Valley.

Joseph, 37, of Middletown, was shot and killed around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 25, during a dispute with a customer at his store, Youbs Auto Sales, Clarkstown Police said.

According to police, there was an ongoing dispute over the payment for a car that Eric Hue Ross Jr., 24, had purchased from Joseph, police said.

Ross, 24, of Wilmington, Delaware, fled the state but was later captured in Pennsylvania at a relative's home. He is currently waiting for extradition.

Joseph died the next day at the hospital.

According to his obituary, Joseph was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and moved to the United States in 1999. He spent 14 years working for C&S Wholesale Grocers, a supply chain company in the food industry.

Joseph opened Youbs Auto Sales in 2012 and left to operate the business full-time in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Keren Denis Joseph; three children, Kherbens, Korry Ruebens, and Kaelah; 10 brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.