Services Scheduled For Owner Of West Nyack Auto Shop Shot, Killed In Dispute At Business

Funeral arrangements have been set for Youbens Joseph, the owner of a West Nyack auto shop who was shot and killed during a business dispute.

A wake will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 at French Speaking Baptist Church at 80 N. Madison Ave. in Spring Valley, and a funeral service will be held at the same location at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, according to officials with Joseph W. Sorce Funeral Home in West Nyack.

Joseph will be laid to rest at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Brick Church Cemetery at 220 Brick Church Road in Spring Valley.

Joseph, 37, of Middletown, was shot and killed around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 25, during a dispute with a customer at his store, Youbs Auto Sales, Clarkstown Police said.

According to police, there was an ongoing dispute over the payment for a car that Eric Hue Ross Jr., 24, had purchased from Joseph, police said.

Ross, 24, of Wilmington, Delaware, fled the state but was later captured in Pennsylvania at a relative's home. He is currently waiting for extradition.

Joseph died the next day at the hospital.

According to his obituary, Joseph was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and moved to the United States in 1999. He spent 14 years working for C&S Wholesale Grocers, a supply chain company in the food industry.

Joseph opened Youbs Auto Sales in 2012 and left to operate the business full-time in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Keren Denis Joseph; three children, Kherbens, Korry Ruebens, and Kaelah; 10 brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

