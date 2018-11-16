Contact Us
Sleepy Hollow Native, Ossining HS Senior Davis Tapia Dies At Age 17

Davis Tapia
Davis Tapia Photo Credit: Contributed

Davis Alejandro Tapia, a native of Sleepy Hollow and resident of Ossining, died on Saturday, Nov. 17. He was 17.

He was born in Sleepy Hollow on June 26, 2001 and is the son of Segundo and Elvia Tapia.

Davis was a senior at Ossining High School and a communicant of St. Ann’s Church, in Ossining.

Davis is survived by his parents Segundo and Elvia Tapia; his two siblings Elvia (Marco Calle) Tapia and Diego (Alexandra Jimenez) Tapia; his niece Dayanara Tapia; two nephews Brain and Miguel Calle; and his aunt Nelly Calle.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dorsey Funeral Home, 14 Emwilton Place in Ossining.

The funeral mass will be on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Church in Ossining.

The interment will follow at St. Augustine’s Cemetery in Ossining.

