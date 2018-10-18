Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

100+ Boy Scouts Witness Air, Water Search For Female GWB Jumper

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NYPD, NYPD, Port Authority and Palisades Interstate Parkway Police responded.
NYPD, NYPD, Port Authority and Palisades Interstate Parkway Police responded. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

As more than 100 Boy Scouts looked on, authorities searched the Hudson River Saturday night for a woman who jumped from the George Washington Bridge.

Air and water craft began searching the river after her car was found abandoned in the middle of the bridge's lower level.

A short time later, a recovery effort was launched.

The upper level has a suicide-prevention fence. The lower level doesn't.

The youngsters were at an annual retreat sponsored by the Newark Catholic Committee on Scouting at Ross Dock picnic area along the river in the Fort Lee section of Palisades Interstate Park.

The NYPD, Port Authority and Palisades Interstate Parkway Police all had boats in the water north of the riverfront park.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.