25-Year-Old Steals Tools Valued At $1,100 From House Under Construction, Police Say

A 25-year-old man is behind bars after police say he stole tools valued at $1,100 at a home in the Hudson Valley and then attempted to kick the window of a police cruiser when he was arrested.

The arrest comes after an investigation into the burglary of a residence which is currently under renovation in the Village of Monticello.

A surveillance system inside the residence recorded Nigdrew Reynolds committing the burglary at 4 a.m. on Aug. 26, police said. Monticello police officers arrested Reynolds on Thursday when they observed him on High Street.

During his arrest, Reynolds struggled with officers and also attempted to kick out the rear windows of a patrol vehicle, according to Monticello said.

Reynolds was arraigned before acting Village of Monticello Justice Leo Glass and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $25,000.00 cash bail or $50,000.00 secured bond pending further court action.

