Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland Duo Among Three Nabbed In Major Drug Ring Bust
police & fire

31-Year-Old Rockland Man Charged In Rape Of 11-Year-Old Girl

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Hector A. Chacon-Diaz, 31
Hector A. Chacon-Diaz, 31 Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A 31-year-old area man has been charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl more than two times.

Hector A. Chacon-Diaz of Central Nyack was arrested Thursday by the Clarkstown Police Department for the rape of the young girl who is a relative, said Det. Peter Walker, spokesman for the police department.

The alleged incidents took place between 2015 and 2018, Walker said.

Chacon-Diaz was charged with felony predatory sexual assault against a child and felony course of sexual conduct against a child, he added.

He was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and bail was set at $50,000. He is being held at the Rockland County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 6.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.