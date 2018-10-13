Contact Us
police & fire

39-Year-Old Charged In Rape Of Minor In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Julio Cortez
Julio Cortez Photo Credit: Bedford Police Department

A report by a minor in Northern Westchester that a classmate was sexually abused by a neighbor led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man, Bedford Police said.

An investigation led by the Bedford Police Department's Detective and Patrol divisions, in conjunction with the Westchester County District Attorney's Office, led to the arrest of Julio Cortez of Bedford Hills on Monday, Oct. 8.

Cortez has been charged with one count of second-degree rape.

He was arraigned in Bedford Justice Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 22.

