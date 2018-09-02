5-Year-Old Killed In Two-Car Route 17 Crash

A 5-year-old girl was killed during a horrific crash on Route 17 when the pickup truck she was riding in crossed the center lane and slammed into another truck, police said.

Charkeilys Viera of Rochester, who was not in a child seat or seatbelt, was killed when she was ejected from the vehicle around 2:48 p.m. Monday, said Eric Chaboty, with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Blake Starner driving eastbound on Route 17, just east of exit 105 in Monticello, when he came upon the crash that had just occurred, Chaboty said.

According to Starner, a 1998 GMC S15 pickup truck driving by the girl's father, Carmelo Viera, 50, crossed the center median and struck a 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck which was heading eastbound.

Charkeilys' 14-year-old sister was also seriously injured in the crash, police said.

Starner performed CPR on the child who was then transported to Catskill Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead. The father and sister were transported by helicopter and are listed in critical condition, Chaboty said.

The family had recently moved from the Bronx to Rochester and were transporting household goods in the bed of the pickup truck. A child seat was located in the bed of the pickup, he added.

The driver of the other vehicle, Robert Coletti, 54 of Nesconset, along with his wife and two daughters, were taken to Orange Regional Medical Center for treatment. The wife was held for observation, the other three were released, police said.

"This was a horrific end to the holiday weekend," said Sullivan County Sheriff Michael Schiff. "The accident occurred in one of the few spots on Route 17 that does not have a center median barrier."

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

