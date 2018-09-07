Contact Us
Breaking News: Makeup Date Set For Opening Of New Tappan Zee Bridge Second Span
58-Year-Old Burglary Suspect Apprehended In Rockland

Zak Failla
The Ramapo Police Department.
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File

A 58-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday after he allegedly burglarized a Chestnut Ridge building during an early morning incident, police said.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department arrested a suspect - whose name has not been released - on Sept. 4 on charges that include burglary, criminal mischief and petit larceny.

Police said that the man allegedly robbed a Chestnut Ridge business at approximately 4 a.m. on Aug. 11. The subsequent investigation led to his arrest and apprehension.

Following his arraignment, the suspect was remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 10 to answer the charges.

