Alert Issued For Wanted Larceny Suspect

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators are asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a wanted man who allegedly fought with troopers who were attempting to arrest him.

An alert was issued on Wednesday for Dwayne Liguori, who is wanted for second-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury to a police officer.

On Aug. 19, Liguori was stopped by troopers for a reported larceny. While he was being interviewed by state police, he allegedly “became assaultive and struck the trooper several times before being taken into custody.”

According to police, Liguori then failed to appear in court to respond to the charges, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Liguori is also wanted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who recognizes Liguori or knows of his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 3691-2922 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

