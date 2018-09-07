Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Suspect

Have you seen him?

Police in Rockland County are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted man.

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert regarding 39-year-old Don Thaler, who is wanted on charges that include possession of a controlled substance. His last known address was in Haverstraw.

Police described Thaler as a 5-foot-7 man with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone who recognizes him or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880.

