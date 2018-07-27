Allegations Area Teacher Set Up Meeting With Minor Under Investigation By Police

New York State Police are investigating allegations against an unnamed Hudson Valley teacher who allegedly planned to meet a minor in New York City.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police met last week with Middletown High School Principal Tracey Sorrentino who provided a statement at its Town of Wallkill barracks regarding the teacher.

The allegations and investigation came to light through a website that claims to run sting operations.

The Facebook page, Team Loyalty Makes You Family, sends out messages on different websites acting as an 18- or 19-year-old. Once a person responds, the group then tells the person they are 13 or 14 years old and if the person continues the conversation, they will work to find out who the person is and expose them.

In this case, a man says in an online post that the teacher responded and kept the conversation going with the fake 15-year-old girl to the point of setting up a meeting.

The group then reported the incident to the Middletown Police who reported it to the school. The group said Monday that they been directed to the State Police.

Nevel said the investigation is still in the early stages and that the department is working closely with the school on the matter.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

