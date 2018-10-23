Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: First Child Flu Death Of Season Reported In New York
police & fire

Apparent Murder-Suicide Under Investigation In Orange County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Knox Road in Highland Falls is located east of Route 9W.
Knox Road in Highland Falls is located east of Route 9W. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The New York State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the area.

Troopers were called to a home on Knox Road, located east of Route 9W near the Hudson River in Highland Falls on Friday, Oct at approximately 8:40 a.m.

When members arrived on scene, they located two people deceased at the home.

A preliminary investigation indicates 41-year-old Mario L. Vanzetta, killed 41-year-old Stephanie Vanzetta before taking his own life.

Autopsies will be completed to determine the causes of death.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.