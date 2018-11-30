Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Electrical Fire Shuts Down Stretch Of Lime Kiln Road
police & fire

Area Contractor Nabbed For Home Repair Scam

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Robert Karwowski
Robert Karwowski Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Department

An inmate from the Hudson Valley is facing a host of new charges after being extradited to Fairfield County on an active arrest warrant that was out for his arrest for scamming his victims while posing as a contractor.

Officers from the Greenwich Police Department were dispatched to the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen on Friday, Nov. 30, to extradite Tuxedo Park resident Robert Karwowski, 43, who was wanted in the state of Connecticut.

Police said that Karwowski had an active warrant for alleged crimes that include larceny, illegal use of a fictitious trade name, violation of home improvement contract requirements and offering home repair without a license.

Karwowski was taken into police custody and transported to Greenwich Police Headquarters to answer the charges. Further investigation into Karwowski found that he had two active warrants out for his arrest in Manchester and East Hartford. Following his arraignment, Karwowski was turned over to police in East Hartford after posting a $5,000 cash bond. He is due to appear in court in Greenwich on Friday, Dec. 14 to answer the charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.