Area Man, 19, Faces Cyber Harassment Charge

In a series of attacks that Ridgewood police said were unrelated, three village residents in roughly 24 hours reported being cyber-harassed, leading in one instance to the arrest of an Orange County man.

Jacob Goodman, 19, was arrested after he hacked into a 19-year-old woman’s social media account and “posted photos of her and illicit photos of other people,” Ridgewood Police Chief Jaqueline Luthcke said Monday.

Goodman of Warwick was charged with cyber harassment and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Municipal Court in Hackensack, she said.

A 65-year-old Walthery Avenue man also became a cyber-harassment victim when someone “created a Facebook account and [then] sent offensive messages to others,” Luthcke said.

“The victim contacted Facebook and requested the fake account be removed,” she said.

Another man, who lives on Cottage Place, told police he’d received “two harassing emails, which caused annoyance and alarm,” Luthcke said.

“We have no reason to suspect these cases are connected,” the chief noted.

