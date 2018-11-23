Area Man Caught With Nearly 4 Pounds Of Pot Faces Felony Charge

A 31-year-old man from faces felony charges after being caught with almost four pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Westchester, police say.

The incident occurred before midnight Sunday, Nov. 25 on I-87 in Ardsley. State Police stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The troopers' interview with the driver gave them probable cause to perform a search of the vehicle’s interior and its occupants.

During the search, police found approximately 3.6 pounds of marijuana in the possession of Dioenes Rodriguez of Maybrook in Orange County, one of the vehicle’s occupants.

Rodriguez was then taken into police custody. He was transported and processed at the State Police Hawthorne barracks, where he now faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

Rodriguez was arraigned in the Village of Ardsley Court and subsequently released on cash bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Another passenger of the vehicle was issued an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana before being released. The driver of the vehicle was also issued traffic tickets and released at the scene without further charges.

