Area Man Charged With Violating Protection Order

A man already in jail on other charges was arrested again for violating a protective order earlier this year.

Justin Martinez, 31, of Middletown, was arrested by Yorktown Police on Monday at the Orange County Jail on charges that he violated an order of protection on August 12 in Yorktown, police said.

An arrest report says that police responded to a Yorktown home and met with a victim who reported Martinez had contacted them by phone and text, violating the order from Pennsylvania. An investigation found that Martinez had contacted the victim.

Following his arrest, bail was set at $5,000 and he was turned over to the Westchester County Department of Corrections.

