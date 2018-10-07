Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Operator Of Limo Company Charged With Negligent Homicide For Crash That Killed 20
police & fire

Area Man Raped Child Under Age 11 Multiple Times, State Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Douglas Castro
Douglas Castro Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 64-year-old area man is behind bars following a joint law enforcement investigation that determined he allegedly raped a child multiple times, police said.

The Orange County Child Abuse Unit announced the arrest of Warwick resident Douglas Castro on Wednesday afternoon.

Castro was taken into custody this week following a joint investigation with the Orange County Child Protective Services.

It is alleged that Castro repeatedly raped his victim, who is under the age of 11, over the course of a year. He was arrested and charged with one count of predatory sexual assault against a child, an A-II felony.

Castro was arraigned in the Town of Warwick Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail or bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date to answer the charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.