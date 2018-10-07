Area Man Raped Child Under Age 11 Multiple Times, State Police Say

A 64-year-old area man is behind bars following a joint law enforcement investigation that determined he allegedly raped a child multiple times, police said.

The Orange County Child Abuse Unit announced the arrest of Warwick resident Douglas Castro on Wednesday afternoon.

Castro was taken into custody this week following a joint investigation with the Orange County Child Protective Services.

It is alleged that Castro repeatedly raped his victim, who is under the age of 11, over the course of a year. He was arrested and charged with one count of predatory sexual assault against a child, an A-II felony.

Castro was arraigned in the Town of Warwick Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail or bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date to answer the charge.

