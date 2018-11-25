Contact Us
Area Woman Busted On Heroin Charges After Traffic Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Fair Lawn, in Bergen County, is about an hour's drive from Walden (Montgomery). It's near Paterson, where authorities say much of the heroin that reaches the suburbs is sold.
Fair Lawn, in Bergen County, is about an hour's drive from Walden (Montgomery). It's near Paterson, where authorities say much of the heroin that reaches the suburbs is sold. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Walden woman who was stopped for failing to signal a turn not only was driving an unregistered vehicle without a license – she was also carrying heroin, police in New Jersey said.

Police said they busted Tanja Strickland, 28, on charges of having the drugs, along with paraphernalia and a hypodermic needle after stopping her car just off Route 208 in Fair Lawn – an hour or so drive from her home.

They said they also gave her summonses for failing to signal a turn, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving while on the suspended list.

