Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Area Woman Who Faked Pregnancy Stole Thousands From Couple, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Ashlee Richards
Ashlee Richards Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 33-year-old woman is behind bars after bilking a couple out of thousands of dollars by pretending to be pregnant with a child for them.

Ashlee Richards, of Walden, was charged with felony grand larceny following a lengthy investigation by the New York State Police, said Troopers Steve Nevel.

During the investigation, State Police BCI determined that Richards systematically conned an unsuspecting couple from Pennsylvania by pretending to be pregnant, Nevel said.

During the pretend pregnancy Richards siphoned more than $7,000 from the couple for assorted expenses through August when they learned the pregnancy was a hoax, he said.

Richards was arraigned in the Town of Montgomery Court by Town Justice Raynard Ozman where she was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $3,500 cash bail or $7,500 bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.