Bergen County DPW Worker Killed In Saddle River Tree Removal Operation Identified

A Bergen County DPW worker who killed during a tree removal operation in Saddle River Thursday has been identified by county officials.

Thomas Epper, 48, was a two-year heavy equipment operator in the Bergen County DPW, County Executive James Tedesco announced. He was transported fatally injured while performing a routine tree-clearing in Saddle River, Tedesco said.

"The Bergen County family mourns with the Epper family," he said in a release.

"I want to thank the first responders for their heroic actions together with the work crew that was present at the time."

The county on Wednesday said Epper was in serious condition as of 5:15 p.m. He was transported to The Valley Hospital where he died, officials said.

