Bergen Man Hospitalized In Hudson Valley Two-Car Crash That Kills Woman, 73

A motorist from Bergen County failed to stop at a stop sign before crossing the double yellow lines while turning in a crash that resulted in the death of a 73-year-old woman in the Hudson Valley, police said.

On Friday, July 20, at about 9:20 a.m., state police from the Liberty barracks responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 17 westbound exit 100A in the town of Liberty in Sullivan County.

Their investigation revealed that a 2015 Mercedes-Benz, operated by Edward Schaffner, 77. of Ramsey, exited Route 17 west at exit 100A, according to police.

Schaffner reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the end of the ramp, police said, and made a right turn onto State Route 55, crossing the double yellow lines going into the opposite lane of traffic.

Schaffner's vehicle apparently struck a 2006 Ford Explorer that was traveling west on Route 55 head on, police said.

The operator of the Explorer, Ann M. Powers, 73, of Grahamsville in Sullivan County was pronounced dead at the scene by Sullivan County Coroner Elton Harris.

Police said that Schaffner suffered internal injuries and was transported to Catskill Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

He was later transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for further treatment.

The Route 55 where the crash occurred is just north of the Liberty state police barracks.

State police said that their Investigation is ongoing.

