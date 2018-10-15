Contact Us
Breaking News: SUV Driver Charged With Felonies In Route 59 Crash That Injured Four
police & fire

Bicyclist In Critical Condition After Hit-Run Involving Dodge Ram In Area

Craigsville Road at the intersection of Hasbrouck Road in Goshen.
Craigsville Road at the intersection of Hasbrouck Road in Goshen. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 51-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck near an intersection in a hit-and-run.

Brendan Dwyer of Monroe in Orange County suffered multiple fractures to his body when he was struck by the pickup truck at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the intersection of Craigville Road and Hasbrouck Road in Goshen. After striking Dwyer, the driver sped off in an unknown direction.

Police said that Dwyer has been transported to the Orange Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

New York State Police investigators are actively attempting to track down the driver of the Dodge Ram, which was an unknown model or color. Investigators noted that there will be heavy damage to the passenger side mirror and door.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Monroe by calling (845) 782-8311.

